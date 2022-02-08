Connie Hill Walker, Kingston

Connie Hill Walker age 79 of Kingston passed away Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Diversicare Healthcare. Connie was of the Baptist Faith.

Preceded in death by husband Robert Walker and brother Jimmy Hill.

Survived by brothers Danny, Larry, and Alan Hill.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston. Funeral at 6:00 p.m. with Reverend Mike Kyle officiating. Burial 10:00 a.m. Friday in Kingston Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Roane County Animal Shelter. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Walker Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Connie Hill Walker please visit our Sympathy Store.

