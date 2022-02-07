Clarence James Guinn Jr, Kingston

Clarence James Guinn Jr. age 81 of Kingston passed away on February 4, 2022, at home.

Preceded in death by his wife Marie Guinn and brother Jerry Guinn.

He is survived by daughter Deanna Riter (Jim), sons; Tony Guinn (Sherry), and B.J. Guinn (Lisa).

Grandchildren: Mike Riter (Jordan), matt Riter (Sarah), Zach Riter (Alix), A.J. Guinn, Tyler Guinn (Chastity), Kara Swallows (Rodney), Ali Roberts (Andrew), Daniel Guinn (Tessa), Joseph Guinn (Autumn), Jacob Guinn and 19 great-grandchildren.

Brothers: Billy Joe, Bobby Jack, Butch and Ronnie Guinn, sister Annette Musselwhite.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston. Funeral at 7:00 p.m. with Reverend Randy Griffis officiating. Burial 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 9, 2022, in Roane Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Guinn family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

