Charlotte “Lucy” Woullard, Chattanooga

Charlotte “Lucy” Woullard, age 84, left to be with the Lord, on February 2, 2022, peacefully in Chattanooga, TN, where she had resided for the past 40 years. Charlotte was born in Tazewell, TN before moving to Oak Ridge and graduating from Oak Ridge High School in 1955. She enjoyed 66 beautiful years of marriage with husband, Jimmie Woullard, who she traveled the world with. Charlotte was a loving mother, wife, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend. She was selfless and anyone who was lucky enough to know Charlotte, knew just how big her heart was. Her family will forever be grateful for the loving memories they created with her. Charlotte lived her life to the fullest and had a passion for taking care of others, meeting new people, and traveling. Her greatest joy was her family. Charlotte loved fiercely and deeply. Her family takes comfort in knowing she is now at peace, surrounded by light. Her infectious spirit will be greatly missed.

Charlotte was preceded in death by parents, Beulah & Coy McGinnis; brother, Denny McGinnis; nephews, Jerry and David Akers; and niece, Nancy Freels.

Survivors include husband, Jimmie L. Woullard; daughters, Brenda Bullock and Terri Burnette and husband, Tommy; sons, Michael Woullard, and wife, Suzanne, and Steve Woullard and wife, Laura; grandchildren, Ashlee Bullock, Matt Bullock (Jamie), Kaci Franklin (Kienan), Jordan Woullard, Haley Woullard, Elle Burnette, Brent Burnette, Tony D’Amico, Tyler Woullard, and Shaun Woullard; great-grandchildren, Luke Burnette, Brayden Bullock, Ethan Bullock, Charlee Franklin, and Crew Franklin; sisters, Gladys Edwards (Bill), Shirlene Bolen (Jack), and Edna McGinnis; as well as several nieces, nephews, and other loved ones.

The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Weatherford Mortuary. Funeral services will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Brian Scott officiating. Family and friends will meet at 12:30 pm Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, Gov. John Sevier Highway, for interment. An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Charlotte “Lucy” Woullard please visit our Tribute Store.

