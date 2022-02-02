Charles Ray King, 95

Mr. Charles Ray King, age 95, passed away on January 30, 2022, at the Cumberland Medical Center, Crossville, Tennessee. Mr. King was a retired Unit First Sargeant from the Tennessee Army National Guard. He was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church, Rockwood, Tennessee, a past commander of American Legion Post #50, a member of the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard, a member of the Purple Heart Association, a member of the National Guard Association, and a veteran of the United States Army serving his country in World War II and the Korean Conflict. He was preceded in death by his parents, Parrot and Earla King, brother, Lloyd King, and sisters, Mildred Litton and Marie Dooley.

Survivors include:

Wife: Marilyn A. King of Rockwood, TN

Sons: Charles Mark King and wife, Anna of Rockwood, TN

Chris A. King and wife, Annette of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren: Leigh Cook (Kevin), Kelley Knowles (Dustin), Matthew King (Kristen),

Andrew King (Jennifer), Kevin King (Heather), and Alexander King

Great-Grandchildren: Hunter Cook, Kylie Cook, Andrew D. King, Benjamin King, Hunter King,

Christopher Wallace, Tanner King, Jase King, Jack King, Oliva Knowles, Cooper Knowles, Haley King, Maebry King, Sarah King

Sister: Patricia K. Patton of Spring City, TN

Mr. King is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Charles Ray King.

