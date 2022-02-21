Charles Eugene Graves, Harriman

Charles Eugene Graves, age 91 of Harriman, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 18th, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. He was born on December 19th, 1930, in Harriman, TN. Gene was a U.S. Navy Veteran. He worked for over 40 years at the Roane Hosiery Mill as a supervisor. He had a love for his farm and gospel music, as he sang in a quartet as well. He is preceded in death by his parents: Claude H. Graves & Mattie Crabtree Graves. He is survived by:

Wife of 68 years: Marie Graves of Harriman, TN

Son: Barry Graves (Kitty) of Harriman, TN

Grandsons: Jeremy Graves (Ashley) of Las Vegas, NV

Carter Graves of Las Vegas, NV

Great Grandchild: Emma Marie Graves, and Ru

Sister: Shirley Gilliland of Knoxville, TN

And many nieces, nephews, friends, and extended family.

The family will meet in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood on Saturday, February 26th, at 11:00 am ET for a graveside service with Rev. Mason Goodman officiating. Full military honors will be provided by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard and Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard. The family request, in lieu of flowers, to make donations to the organization of your choice. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Charles Eugene Graves.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

