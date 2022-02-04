Charles (Charlie) Clifford Greene, 76

Charles (Charlie) Clifford Greene passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022, at the age of 76. Charlie was born in Rockwood, TN on October 12, 1945. Charlie was a kind, easy-going man who loved making people laugh (while managing to keep a very serious face). He loved music, sports, and making CD’s for his family and friends. His favorite job was as a mail carrier for Burlington. He later retired after many years with Alba Health in Rockwood, TN. He has been with the love of his life for 35 years, his wife Connie Jackson Greene. They resided in Coalfield, TN.

Charlie is survived by his wife, Connie. His son Brian (and Maria) Greene. Step-children Jason Jackson, Christa (and Craig) Bohon, Cassandra (and Jesse) Jones.

His grandchildren Emma and Elias Greene, Derek Jackson, Aaryel (and Seth) Francis, Jensyn Jackson, Alison Hall, Sierra, and Brook Bohon, Gunnar, Lauren, and Madelyn Jones.

His great-grandchildren Serene Jackson and Eleanor and Enoch Francis.

His sisters Deloris Rhea and Lynn Riddle and many special nieces and nephews that are very dear to him.

His brothers-in-law Joe (Melinda) Jackson and Richard (Heather) Jackson and many extended family and friends.

Charlie is preceded in death by his parents Clifford and Alma Greene.

Siblings Butch Greene and Carolyn (and James) Kirby.

Graveside Services Saturday, February 5, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. Western Cemetery Coalfield, TN

Google Map will bring you directly to the cemetery. It is located beside the Estes Cemetery.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Charles, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

