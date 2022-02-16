Brandon Michael Cofer, 28, Harriman

Brandon Michael Cofer, age 28 of Harriman, passed away on Sunday, February 13th, 2022, in Chattanooga, TN. He was born on January 21st, 1994, in Rockwood. He was a loving, kindhearted guy who would do anything for anyone and never met a stranger. He had a wonderful sense of humor. He was a master of all trades. He worked for PPM in Rockwood for over 10 years, as he was a certified master machinist. He will continue to be loved and missed by everyone. He is preceded in death by his grandfather: Terry Humphreys; Aunt: Karen Cofer; Uncle: David Norrick; and special friend: Justin “JB” Butler. He is survived by:

Parents: Michael and Brandi Cofer

Brother: Cody Cofer

Grandmother: Fay Humphreys

Nieces & Nephews: Elijah & Harper Cofer

Aunts & Uncles: Doug Cofer, Petey Cofer, Fred Cofer, Jeremy Humphreys, Shannon Weightman, and Angela Williams

With countless cousins, friends, and many others.

The family will receive friends on Friday, February 18th, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. A Celebration of Life will follow at 7:00 pm with Petey Cofer officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Brandon Michael Cofer.

