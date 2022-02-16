Billy Joe Phillips, Rocky Top

Billy Joe Phillips, age 79 of Rocky Top, passed away Monday, February 14, 2022, at his residence. He was born February 25, 1942, in Lee County, VA to the late Lonzie and Lucille Robbins Phillips. Billy was of the Baptist faith and loved reading books, watching tv, mowing yards, and fishing. In addition to his parents, Billy is also preceded in death by his stepfather, Denver Green.

Survivors include wife, Pat Phillips of Lake City, son, Dennis Lawrence of Lake City, sisters, Emma Jean Childs & Ray of Lake City, Ollie Sue Livingston & Larry of Clinton, special granddaughter, Makala Earls, several nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Friday, February 18, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Friday, February 18, 2022, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rocky Jarnigan officiating.

Family and Friends will meet at 10:30 AM on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home to go in Funeral Procession to the Leach Cemetery in Lake City for an 11:00 AM interment.

