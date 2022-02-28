Billy Joe Leffew, Rockwood

Billy Joe Leffew, age 88 of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at his home. He was born on October 24, 1933, in Rockwood. He was a member and deacon at the Rockwood Church of Christ. He was known as the “candy man”, as he always had a selection of candy to give out to the children. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran. He retired after 32 years of service at General Motors as a shop foreman. He is preceded in death by his parents: Lonnie H. Leffew & Minnie Shell Leffew; Wife: Joyce Leffew; and siblings: Ray, Claude, Beulah, Paul Earl, James, and Mary. He is survived by:

Children: Kari Brown (Damon)

Billie Jo Williams (Glenn)

Kandi Leffew

Step Son: Kurtis Reppuhn (Althea)

Grandchildren: Shay, Keeley, Olivia, Jess, and Emily

Great Grandchildren: Cashton and Coda

Sister: Peggy Gregory

Special Nephew: Ray Leffew Jr

Best Friends: Putt, Nate Arnn, and Tracy Hill

And a host of other nieces, nephews, and other extended family members and friends

The family will receive friends on Monday, February 28, 2022, from 1:00-2:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow with Bro. Kendall Bear officiating. Graveside will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood with full military honors presented by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard and the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Billy Joe Leffew.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

