Billy Gouge, Kingston

Billy Gouge, age 71 of Kingston passed away Friday, February 18, 2022, at his home.

He is preceded by parents Gene and Ilene Gouge, sisters; Brenda and Mildred Christopher and Shirley Gouge.

Survived by his wife Judy Gouge of Kingston,
Sons, William and David Gouge both of Harriman
Sisters, Ginger McCoy of Harriman and Frances McElroy of Mississippi,
Brother, Bobby Gouge of Harriman
Six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Graveside Service 2:00 p.m. Monday, February 21, 2022, at Delozier Cemetery with Reverend Randy Griffis officiating. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Gouge Family.

