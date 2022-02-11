Billy Gene Mal, Cave Creek Community

Billy Gene Malone, age 87, of the Cave Creek community of Roane County, went home to be with his Lord Thursday, February 10, 2022, and to be reunited with his precious wife of 61 years, Hester, who departed this life on December 18, 2021. He was a resident of River Grove Health & Rehabilitation Center in Loudon.  Billy was born July 24, 1934, in Loudon County and was a United States Army veteran who served his country proudly. He was of the Baptist faith and he loved collecting car magazines.  Preceded in death by his loving wife, Hester Malone; mother, Reece Dutton; brother-in-law, George Stafford; sister-in-law, Mary “Tootsie” Crox; nephew, Charles “Tommy” Crox.

SURVIVORS

Nieces                          Juanita Patterson & husband, Johnny of Lenoir City

 Becky Crox of Lenoir City

Nephews                      Larry Stafford & wife, Kim of Kingston

                                     David Stafford & wife, Betsy of Lenoir City

Several great nieces & nephews, and great-great nieces & nephews

A family graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Cave Creek Cemetery in Kingston with Rev. Jamey Patterson officiating.  Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

