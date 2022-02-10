Betty Lou Schaefer, 89

Betty Lou Schaefer, age 89, went to her heavenly home, Sunday, January 30th, 2022. She was the daughter of Harry Edward Gilkey Sr. & Mamie Love Sims Gilkey of Oak Ridge, TN. Betty was heavily involved with mentoring and caring for children and always opened her home on Warrior Circle to them. She was a Cub Scout Den leader for 10 years and on the Girl Scouts Troop Committee for 5 years. Bowling was a passion of Betty’s. She participated in leagues for over 25 years. She was immersed in the Christian community and served Central Baptist Church of Oak Ridge for over 50 years. Her love for the Lord and her family was unmatched. Betty was blessed with a large & loving family. She lived for when they gathered and any opportunity to spend time with her siblings, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and even great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Patricia Annah Gilkey McCarty; brother, Harry “Bud” Gilkey Jr.; and grandsons, Tracy Schaefer and Jimmy Owens.

Survivors include loving sons, Jack Schaefer and wife, Charlotte, Paul Schaefer and wife, Teresa, and Johnny Schaefer and wife, Debbie; and grandchildren, Thomas Wayne Scott, Crystal Howard and husband, Jeremy, Brandi Taylor and husband, Brantley, Paul Schaefer and wife, Beth, Jimmy Schaefer and wife, Julia, and Chris Schaefer and wife, Debbie; as well as many great and great-great-grandchildren that she adored.

To celebrate her life, the family will receive friends 12-2 pm Monday, February 14th, 2022, at Weatherford Mortuary. Graveside services will follow at 3 pm at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Betty Lou Schaefer please visit our Tribute Store.

