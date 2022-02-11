Betty Jo Frost Reynolds, Harriman

Ms. Betty Jo Frost Reynolds, age 84, of Harriman, passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2022, at Roane Medical Center in Harriman. She was a member of Big Emory Baptist Church. Betty worked at Walmart for many years and in her spare time, she loved reading, flowers, and doing crafts.

She was predeceased by her husband: Willard Reynolds.

Two sons: Allen Reynolds and Dennis Reynolds.

And two granddaughters: April Butler and Tiffany Reynolds.

Five sisters: Mary, Mildred, Stella, Jeanette, and Cora.

Three brothers: Bud, Allen, and John.

She is survived by her daughters: Sue & husband Tom Best of Leetonia, Ohio, and Cindy & husband Steve Henry of Kingston.

Son: Dean Reynolds of Harriman.

Daughter-in-law: Bonnie Conatser.

Grandchildren: Heather, Hannah, Dawn, Jason, Tosha, Stephanie, and Eric.

15 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews.

Lifelong friend: Peggy Langley.

The family will receive friends Monday, February 14, 2022, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM with Bro. Matt Cannon officiating. Graveside services will follow in the Emory Heights Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Reynolds family during this difficult time.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Betty, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

