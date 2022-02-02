Betty Jane Palmer Davidson, Deer Lodge

Mrs. Betty Jane Palmer Davidson, age 72 of Deer Lodge, formerly of Kingston, went home to be with the Lord, Monday, January 31, 2022, at Roane Medical Center in Harriman. Betty was retired from Morgan County EMS. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. And was loved by everyone she knew.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Alfred and Evelyn Palmer.

Her brother: Don Franklin.

And one brother-in-law: Wayne Strong.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years: Kenneth Davidson.

Two sons and daughters-in-law: Randy and Mary Davidson of Deer Lodge, and Bobby and Erica Davidson of Rockwood.

One daughter: Sabrina Byrge of Crossville.

Three sisters and brothers-in-law: Faye and Jerry Gallagher of Rockwood, Linda and Albert Tate of Kingston, and Brenda Strong of Oak Ridge.

Eleven grandchildren: Christina Harrison, Jessica McClellan, Shawn Davidson, Jacob Davidson, Nathan Davidson, Melanie Miller, Hayden Lee, Leah Lee, Kellan Davidson, Jessy Byrge, and Morgan Byrge.

Several great-grandchildren, along with several nieces, nephews, and other family friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Thursday, February 3, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 PM. Graveside services will be Friday morning at 11:00 AM in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Deer Lodge.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Betty Jane Palmer Davidson.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: ww.davisfuneralhomes.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Betty Jane (Palmer) Davidson, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

