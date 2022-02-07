Barbie Veronica (Palmer) Warren, Maryville (formerly of Oak Ridge)

Barbie Veronica (Palmer) Warren, age 77 of Maryville, formerly of Oak Ridge, passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022. She was of the Baptist faith. She retired from Lockheed Martin after 20 plus years of service.

She is preceded in death by her parents; Curtis and Shirley Palmer.

She is survived by her son, Curtis Warren, and wife Kayla, grandchildren; Tucker Warren and Lyla Tharp, sisters; Christie Palmer and Penny Cabe, several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Humane Society(https://www.humanesociety.org/) or East Tennessee Childrens Hospital(https://www.etch.com/ways-to-give/make-a-donation/).

The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 12, 2022, from 5-6 pm at Mott McKamey Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 6 pm.

