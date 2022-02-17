Arvel McNelly, 94

Arvel McNelly entered the Kingdom of Heaven on February 15th, 2022, at the age of 94. Mr. McNelly was a retired Civil Engineer with TDOT, a former mayor of Rockwood, and a member of the Roane County 911 board. He served on many committees and boards serving the Rockwood and Roane County area during his lifetime. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army during the Pacific Theater of WWII. He was a devoted father and family man, always thinking of his family and doing the best for them. He was a member of the Rockwood United Methodist Church for many years, returning to the Eureka Baptist Church where he grew up as a child. He served his churches in various capacities including Lay Leader at the RUMC and a lifetime deacon of Eureka Baptist Church. He was a choir director for many years at Eureka Baptist Church and sang with the choir until his death. He is preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Polly McNelly; father and mother: Sam and Mary McNelly; five brothers: Ardell, Reuben, Winford (Brownie), Howard, and Stanley McNelly; three sisters: Vivian, Flossie, and Martha; and Daughter-in-law: Alice McNelly. He is survived by:

Son: Larry McNelly of Rockwood

Grandchildren: Jay McNelly, (Pam) of Texas

Anne Bell (Charles) of Midtown

7 great-grandchildren: Charlie, Reaghan, Alena, Dillan, Brandon, Shelby Lynn, and Arizona

And several nieces, nephews

Very special friends: Margaret Flynt and Marie McCuiston

The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 20th, 2022, from 1:00-2:00 pm ET at the Rockwood United Methodist Church in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. William “Bucky” Kerr officiating. Graveside and interment services will follow in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood with full military honors presented by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his honor to the Eureka Baptist Church or the Rockwood United Methodist Church.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

