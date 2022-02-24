Anthony Wayne “Tony” South, 66

Anthony Wayne “Tony” South, age 66, passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

Tony was a longtime member and really enjoyed his time at High Places Community Church and was also a licensed minister. Tony was loved by all who knew him, especially in his community of Oak Ridge where he spent many years serving the community in various different ways. He was a longtime and devoted member to the Lions Club and also served many years on the board of the Oak Ridge Playhouse. He was a graduate of John A. Gupton College where he got his degree in Mortuary Science and found his calling in becoming a licensed funeral director. Tony served families in the Nashville area and surrounding communities for years before eventually finding his home as Manager of Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home.

Tony was preceded in death by parents, Chester and Geraldine South; He is survived by his loving wife of 4 years, Pamela Vilardi; Siblings, Terry South, Judy Paananen and husband Steve, Joyce Lasse and husband Clark; Children, Patty Spencer, and Candice Smith, Grandkids, Anna Grace Watson, Avery Watson, Cam Spencer, Ansley Smith, Wyatt Smith, and Brandy Neal; Niece, Marni Vilardi; Nephew, Frank Vilardi; Best friends, Brian Neal and wife Christy or “kid,” whom he thought of as his own daughter; Special Friends, Ellis Galyon, and Stan Hatmaker; His special dog, Coco.

The family will receive friends on Friday, February 25, 2022, from 12 Noon until 3:00 PM in the chapel of Mott-McKamey Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 PM with Rev. David Allred officiating. The graveside service will follow immediately after at Oak Ridge Memorial Park.

The family requests that if any donations would like to be made in Tony’s honor, to please be made to the Wounded Warriors Project or to the Best Friends Animal Society.

