Andrea Rae Smith, 39, Harriman

Andrea Rae Smith, known by most as ‘Sissy”, had been battling severe illness for the past several weeks. At the age of 39, she passed away on January 30, 2022.

She is preceded in death by her, maternal grandparents, Harry and June Landrum. Paternal grandparents, Ray and Bobbie West. Both her mother and father, Eva June and Andy West. Baby sister Rhonda West and Cousin Ravann Landrum and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She is survived by her two sons Grant and Andrew Smith; ex-Husband Kenric Smith; sister Maranda Wright-Josh, brother Corey West; nieces, Hannah Scarborough- Tyler, Gracie Wright- Matt, Rhonda, and Cloe Wright, Adalynn Hall, Brooklynn and Braelyn West; nephew, Brantlee West. Great Niece, Kyler Scarborough; great-nephews; Sawyer Scarborough, Hayden, and Lucas Wright and a host of many other relatives and friends that were not mentioned who sissy loved dearly.

The family will receive friends Friday, February 4, 2022, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 12:00-1:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow in the Lane Cemetery in Lancing.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Andrea Rae Smith.

