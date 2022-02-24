Andrea Dawn Ellison Murphy, Harriman

Andrea Dawn Ellison Murphy, age 39, of Harriman, went to be with her Heavenly Father on February 21, 2022, at her home. She was born on June 2, 1982, in Austell, GA.

She was predeceased by her father: Michael Ellison.

Sister: Misty Ellison Schubert.

Grandparents: Clinton & Ida Ruth Pickard.

She is survived by her daughter: Breonna Murphy.

Mother: Kathy Ellison.

Special nephew: Austin & wife: Rachel Schubert.

Great nephew: Jamison Michael Schubert.

Fiancé: Mathew Cox.

Best friend: J.B. Cox.

Special grandmothers: Peggy Ellison and Lucille Inman.

Special uncle: Jon Ellison.

And many uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, and friends.

The family will meet Friday, February 25, 2022, at 11:00 AM in Elverton Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Adrian Jones officiating.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Murphy family during this difficult time.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Andrea, please visit our floral store.

