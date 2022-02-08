Alice Bernice Brackett, Harriman

Alice Bernice Brackett age 95 of Harriman TN went home to be with the Lord Sunday, February 6, 2022, at her home. She was a lifelong faithful member of Riverside Baptist Church of Harriman. Bernice was famous throughout Roane County for her delicious cakes.

Bernice was preceded in death by her Husband of 61 years Robert Q. Brackett, sons, Dwight and Keith Brackett.

Survivors include

Daughter Sandi (Bucky) Kerr of Kingston

Sons, Ray (Sylvia) Brackett of Harriman,

Hoyt (Pat) Brackett of Harriman,

Kevin Brackett of Harriman.

Sisters, Evelyn Huffine of Knoxville

Brothers, Wilton Richesin of Sweetwater,

Duane Richesin of Sweetwater.

11 Grandchildren 16 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren.

Family and friends will gather at 12:30 pm Thursday, February 10, 2022, at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. Graveside service will be 2:00 pm Thursday at the Roane Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Brackett Family

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Alice Bernice Brackett please visit our Sympathy Store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

