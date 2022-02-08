Alice Bernice Brackett, Harriman

Alice Bernice Brackett age 95 of Harriman TN went home to be with the Lord Sunday, February 6, 2022, at her home. She was a lifelong faithful member of Riverside Baptist Church of Harriman. Bernice was famous throughout Roane County for her delicious cakes.
Bernice was preceded in death by her Husband of 61 years Robert Q. Brackett, sons, Dwight and Keith Brackett.

Survivors include
Daughter Sandi (Bucky) Kerr of Kingston
Sons, Ray (Sylvia) Brackett of Harriman,
Hoyt (Pat) Brackett of Harriman,
Kevin Brackett of Harriman.
Sisters, Evelyn Huffine of Knoxville
Brothers, Wilton Richesin of Sweetwater,
Duane Richesin of Sweetwater.
11 Grandchildren 16 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren.

Family and friends will gather at 12:30 pm Thursday, February 10, 2022, at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. Graveside service will be 2:00 pm Thursday at the Roane Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Brackett Family

