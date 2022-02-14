Addie Sue “Tootsie” Garren, Dogwood Community

Mrs. Addie Sue “Tootsie” Garren, age 87 of the Dogwood community, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 11, 2022, at the Uplands Village in Pleasant Hill, TN. She was born on April 29th, 1934, in the Dogwood Community. She was of the Baptist faith. She loved her family, and absolutely lived for her kids, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years: Edward Lee Garren Sr; Parents: Walter Rufus DeRossett & Mary Leona McKinney DeRossett; Siblings: Viola Hayes, Buddy DeRossett, Volney DeRossett, Faye Russell, and Mary Kate Sherrill. She is survived by:

Children: Lee Garren (Wanda), Floyd Garren (Elizabeth), Rhonda Garren, Doug Garren (Nancy), Don Garren, and Missy Dalton (Danny)

Grandchildren: Wayne Garren (Lea), Scott Garren (Kate), Amy Garren (Matt), Amanda Brandon, Greg Garren (Kathleen), Jessica Garren, Sarah Garren, and Hunter Dalton

Great Grandchildren: Ella Rose Garren, Lucas Edward Garren, Maxton Petrosino, Perri Katherine Petrosino

Sisters: Virginia Riddle, Joanne Garren (Richard)

The family will receive friends on Monday, February 14th, 2022, from 6:00 – 8:00 pm ET in the chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will be at 2:00 pm ET on Tuesday, February 15th, 2022, at Evans Mortuary with Bro. Mike Lowery officiating. Graveside and interment services will follow in the Dogwood Cemetery in the Dogwood Community of Rockwood (Cumberland County). Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Addie Sue “Tootsie” Garren.

