Wreck Wednesday in South Roane knocks out power for many

A 2-car accident in South Roane County Wednesday, around 1:30pm, closed a portion of Hwy 58 near Mans hollow Road and also knocked out power for thousands of Volunteer Electric Customers . We are still awaiting the Tennessee Highway Patrol report on who was involved and the extent of injuries, but we do know a main 3 phase power pole was knocked down and even caught the grass on fire alongside the road. Volunteer Electric worked throughout the afternoon into the evening to get the lines and pole back up. Power was restored to all customers affected by midnight.

