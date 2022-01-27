Wreck Wednesday in South Roane knocks out power for many

A 2-car accident in South Roane County Wednesday, around 1:30pm, closed a portion of Hwy 58 near Mans hollow Road and also knocked out power for thousands of Volunteer Electric Customers . We are still awaiting the Tennessee Highway Patrol report on who was involved and the extent of injuries, but we do know a main 3 phase power pole was knocked down and even caught the grass on fire alongside the road. Volunteer Electric worked throughout the afternoon into the evening to get the lines and pole back up. Power was restored to all customers affected by midnight.
Tags crash Report Roane County South Roane County Tennessee Highway Patrol Volunteer Electric Cooperative
Check Also
Senator Ken Yager invites local citizens to join telephone town hall on February 1 at 5 p.m. CT (6 p.m. ET)
Lt. Governor Randy McNally will be special guest State Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) will hold …