Winford Curtis Owens Jr, Deer Lodge

Winford Curtis Owens, Jr. born April 3, 1954, to the late Curtis & Beulah Anderson Owens passed away January 25, 2022.

He was preceded in death by sister, Phyllis Owens; brother-in-law, Charlie Jones, and nephew, Eric Lynn Jones.

He is survived by sisters, Susie (Bill) Kries, Shirley Jones, Azalee (Chester) Jones, Claudia Owens, Patty Newport; brothers, Allen Clinton (Misty) Owens; son, Ross Owens & daughter, Morgan (Randy) Cooper and grandchildren and host of nieces, nephews, and friends. 

He became a changed man and was ready to meet his Savior.

The family has requested a private graveside service.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Winford Curtis Owens, Jr.

