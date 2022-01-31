Virginia Christine Stout Davis, 94, Oliver Springs

Virginia Christine Stout Davis, age 94, a resident of Oliver Springs, left this earthly journey for a different path on January 28th, 2022. She was born on March 24th, 1927, in Charlotte, MI. She and her family came to Oak Ridge in July of 1944 from Sumner County, TN. Christine retired from the State Area Vocational Technical School in Harriman in 1991. She is preceded in death by her parents, Elbert and Catherine Clouse Stout, one brother, Bobby Stout, three sisters, Emogene Campbell, Dorothy Keyes, and Josephine Ruffner, her son-in-law, Marvin McClain, and one nephew, Bruce Lane Campbell. She is survived by:

6 Children: Linda McClain of Greenfield, IN

Donna Davis of Rockwood, TN

Elaine Cope of Oak Ridge, TN

Gary (Naomi) Davis of New Smyrna Beach, FL

Larry Davis of Oliver Springs, TN

Dee McCarroll (Jeff Pempeit) of Kingston, TN

6 Grandchildren: Heather (Kirk) Brown of Oak Ridge, TN

Ryan (Nicole) Suhre of Greenfield, IN

Joshua (Hannah) McCarroll of Columbia, MO

Thomas (Ashley) Davis of Rockwood, TN

Katelynn Davis of Knoxville, TN

Amy McCarroll of Knoxville, TN

And 8 Great Grandchildren

Graveside services will be held on Monday, January 31st, 2022, at 12:00 pm in the Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton, TN with Darrell Ruffner officiating. A register book will be available to sign at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood on Monday from 9:00 – 11:00 am. Friends may also sign the online book at evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Virginia Christine Stout Davis.

