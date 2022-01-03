Verna Mable Huckaby, Rocky Face

Verna Mable Huckaby, age 82, of Rocky Face, went to be with her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on Friday, December 31, 2021.



She was born February 24, 1939, to the late John and Della Huckeby and was preceded in death by her two daughters; Sarah Jane Huckaby and Patricia Ann Huckaby, one son; Danny Joe Huckaby, two brothers; Granville Huckeby and Mack Huckeby, 9 sisters; Mae Gunter, Nellie Johnson, Wilma Johnson, Sally Webb, Nancy Huckeby, Jane Miller, Jessie Griffith, Georgia Brown and Myrtle Webb.



Mable is survived by two daughters and son-in-law; Della Huckaby of Rocky Face, Verna and Earnest Jones of Rocky Face, three grandchildren; Nevaeh Jones of Rocky Face, Kristy Roberts of Calhoun and Jason Jones of Chatsworth, six great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and all her brothers and sisters in Christ at Valley Baptist Church where she was a faithful member.



The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, from 1-3 pm Schubert Funeral Home, Sunbright, Graveside services will follow in the Union Hill Cemetery, Sunbright, with Pastor Charlie Hamm officiating. Pallbearers will be Jason Jones, Jeremy McGaha, Hugh Don Sanford, Lloyd Saylors, Jeff Hamm, and Bobby Lee Ridley.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Verna Mable Huckaby.

