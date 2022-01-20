Verldon “Bert” Bunch, Briceville

Verldon “Bert” Bunch, born February 26, 1946, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on January 18, 2022. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. Verldon was a long-time member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Devonia. He was a retired coal miner. He enjoyed helping others, cutting wood, mowing, ginsenging, gardening, hunting, fishing, and spending time with family and friends. He also was a member of the Masons.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Shadric and Lillie Mae; brothers, Elmer and Randel Bunch; sisters, Geneva Seiber, Loreen Bunch, and Rachael Patrick; daughter-in-law, Surinda Bunch.

He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Glenna Fay; sons, Matthew and wife Debbie of Oliver Springs, Jason and wife Joy of Devonia; grandchildren, Matthew “Lil Matt” and wife Kari, Cierra, Lilybell, Haley Baby, Ethan, Chelsey (Mule Kick) and husband Kyle and Tameka; great-grandchildren Paisley, Paityn, Carter, Asher, and Berklee; brothers, Lowell, and wife Gladys of Florida, Walter and wife Maxine of Georgia; special friends, Larry and Condy Daugherty. Also a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 12:00-2:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the Bunch Cemetery following with Bro. Gary Armes officiating.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Verldon “Bert” Bunch.

