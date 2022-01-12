Velma Jean Kelly, 93

Velma Jean Kelly, age 93, passed away peacefully, Monday, January 10, 2022. She was born, November 19, 1928, in Coal Creek, TN. Velma was a long-time member of Robertsville Baptist Church in Oak Ridge. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who loved spending time with her grandkids. Velma always put others’ needs before her own. Known to many as “The Avon lady”, she was a top seller and earned many awards over the 40 years she worked for the company. Velma loved working out in her yard and had many types of flowers.

She was preceded in death by husband of 41 years, Bert McKenzie Kelly; parents, Mary Hope Foust & Robert Luther Foust; and brothers, Roy Foust and Wallace Foust.

Survivors include sons, Michael Kelly and wife, Mattie, and Ronnie Kelly and wife, Nancy; sisters, Joan Berg, Evelyn Hillard and husband, RB, and Hallie Harris and husband, Terry; grandchildren, Angela Johnson and husband, Jason, Lane Kelly and wife, Shirley, Anndrea Cruse, Will Kelly, Elizabeth Kelly, and Katelynn Manning and husband, Donavan; great-grandchildren, Jace Johnson, Gavin Johnson, Jayden Manning, Cade Kelly, Ethan Cruse, Cainen Manning, and Melissa Manning; and many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to extend special thanks to Canterfield of Oak Ridge, the Amedisys Hospice care team, and all the family and friends who came to visit and check on Velma while she was at Canterfield.

The family will receive friends 1-2 pm Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Weatherford Mortuary. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm with Rev. Brian Scott officiating. Family and friends will then proceed to Oak Ridge Memorial Park for interment at 3 pm. An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Velma Jean Kelly please visit our Tribute Store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

