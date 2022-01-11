Tonya Johnson, Harriman

Ms. Tonya Johnson, 61, Harriman, passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Signature Health Care of Rockwood. Tonya retired after 33 years from Morgan County Corrections Department.

She was predeceased by her father: Lowell Dean Johnson.

She is survived by her mother: Francis Palmer Johnson.

And many extended family and friends.

Graveside services will be Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 1:00 PM in Piney Cemetery in Oakdale with Bro. Jim Disney officiating.



Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Johnson family during this difficult time.

