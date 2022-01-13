TNDP Calls Out TN Republicans On Unfair, Gerrymandered Maps

Brad Jones 3 hours ago News Leave a comment 4 Views

Tennessee Republican legislators presented their official maps for Tennessee’s US House districts. These maps displayed Republicans’ clear, intentional strategy to divide cities and communities to protect their own interests. Most egregious is the division of Davidson County into three congressional districts. The maps also include splits in Shelby County, Williamson County, and several others.

“We’ve known for months that this Republican controlled legislature would go to any lengths to tighten the GOP grip on power. For them, this is not about drawing districts that improves equal representation for Tennesseans, it’s about drawing districts that feed their craving for political power.” – Hendrell Remus, Chair of the Tennessee Democratic Party

Tennessee Republicans have embraced the city-splitting strategy that has been the go-to tactic for Republicans across the country this cycle. They know that it dilutes the power of strong Democratic cities, making businesses, local governments, and residents dependent on leaders who vehemently disagree with the politics that guide progressive cities like Nashville.

“Once again, this Republican legislature has failed Tennessee, and we’re prepared to take them to court where their actions have been struck down time and again.” Brit Bender, Executive Director of the Tennessee Democratic Party

This strategy divides communities and neighborhoods and isolates citizens from true representation. Republican legislators consistently fail to realize that these maps don’t just impact elections, they impact the vitality of our communities and the lives of the real people who depend on them.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Fatality Accident on I-40 Stops Traffic

Two people were killed today as a result of a traffic accident on I-40 Eastbound …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: