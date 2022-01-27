Timothy W. Keathley, 38, Clinton

Mr. Timothy W. Keathley, age 38 of Clinton, passed away Monday, January 24, He was a 2001 graduate of Coalfield High School and was a veteran of the Tennessee Air National Guard.

​

He was preceded in death by his father: David Keathley.

And one brother: Corey Keathley.

​

He is survived by his mother: Barbara Keathley of Clinton.

One brother and sister-in-law: David and Tracey Keathley of Kingston.

Three sisters and two brothers-in-law: Mindy and Allen Richardson of Wartburg,

Suzanne Letner of Clinton, and Amy and Ryan Hillis of California.

One sister-in-law: Felicia Keathley of Wartburg.

Along with several nieces and nephews.

​

No services are scheduled at this time.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Timothy W.

Keathley.

