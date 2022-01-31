Timothy Samuel ‘Sam’ Preston, Harriman

Mr. Timothy Samuel ‘Sam’ Preston, age 40, of Harriman, born in Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away January 25, 2022, at Roane Medical Center. Sam attended Harriman High School where he was an All-Star Football player and Basketball player. He loved the Cincinnati Reds and Cincinnati Bengals and fishing.

He is preceded in death by his father: Timothy Andrew Preston.

Grandparents: Boop & Mildred Forrester.

He is survived by his mother: Melissa Forrester.

Twin brother: Timothy Daniel Preston and Jason Preston.

Ex-wife: Jamie Stegall.

And many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

The Family will receive friends Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Memorial service will follow at 2:00 PM. Graveside services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Davis Funeral Home.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Timothy Samuel Preston.

