Thad Gissel, Knoxville

Thad Gissel, age 45, of Knoxville, left this world unexpectedly on Monday, January 3, 2022. He left a void which will never be filled. He was the best son, brother, husband, Popa, uncle, nephew, and friend anyone could ever hope for. Thad brought light, fun, adventure, spontaneity, and laughter everywhere. He was actively and vibrantly living life the day before his passing, just like every day. He was so very smart and creative, building and renovating homes for his family and others. He also enjoyed everything about living, boating, and playing on Melton Hill Lake since he was one year old.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Brooke, and his sweet children, Grayson, Lilly, and Dylan, who he included in all his adventures. He is also survived by his devoted and adoring parents, Bob & Betty Gissel, and sister, Lyndsey Wallace and her husband, Nick, and their children, Ellie & Hudson, loving parents-in-law, Jerry & Debbie Vaughn, and “the sisters” and their families, Amy Barnas, Reid and Nora, Lea Vaughn and Kamari. There are so many family members and friends beyond the ones listed who have been impacted and saddened beyond words, but we must include his Uncle George, Aunt Linda Agee, and Cousin Debbie. Thad, who was much like George, loved his visits with them in Georgia during his childhood and youth. He was preceded in death by loving grandparents, Julian & Marguerite Gissel, and his sweet Grandy & Grammy, Arnold & Ruth Agee, and many others. To all who knew Thad, please know Thad loved you. May we all live our lives as fully and with as much love, passion, and laughter.

As Thad would have wanted, his celebration of life will be short but meaningful. Dress casual. The family will receive friends 12-2 pm Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Central Baptist Church, 130 Providence Road, Oak Ridge, Tennessee with a brief service at 2 pm with Pastor Bruce Gaylon officiating. Interment will follow at 3 pm at Oak Ridge Memorial Park.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Thad Gissel please visit our Tribute Store.

