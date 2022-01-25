Terry Wayne Henderson, Heiskell

Terry Wayne Henderson, age 69 of Heiskell, Tennessee passed away on January 21, 2022, at his residence. Terry was born September 27, 1952, in Elizabethtown, Kentucky to the late James and Margie Pauline Drane Henderson. Terry was a member of College Heights United Methodist Church in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. He enjoyed spending time with his family.

Survivors:

Brother David Henderson and wife Cecilia of Heiskell

Nephew David Henderson of Heiskell

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at the New Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens in Cecilia, Kentucky. Hatmaker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Terry, please visit our floral store.

