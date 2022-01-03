Tammy McKamey, Knoxville

Tammy McKamey age 50 of Knoxville passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021, at Parkwest Medical Center. Tammy was born on January 24, 1971, in Knox County, Tennessee. Tammy’s most favorite time of year was Christmas and if someone went in her home you could tell by all her decorations. Throughout her life, she loved swimming, singing, and most of all spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother, Wilma Sue Stooksbury; father-in-law, Don McKamey; grandmother, Martha Lloyd.

She is survived by her loving husband, Donald “Travis” McKamey; son, Victor Anthony McKamey; daughter, Jesi Cheyenne Homan & husband Andrew Joseph; grandsons, Mason Luke Homan and Noah Andrew Homan; brother, Johnny Mercer; mother-in-law, Bobbie McKamey; brother-in-law, Jonathan McKamey & wife Leslie; stepfather, Willard Stooksbury; special cousin, Sherri Beaty; step-parents, Buddy & Linda Mercer; niece, Mercede Mercer; great-nieces, Jaqualin & Lulu Eavey.

The family will receive friends 4:00-6:00 pm, Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life service to follow. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

