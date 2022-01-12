Steve Nasri Khoury, Knoxville

Steve Nasri Khoury, age 54, of Knoxville, passed away, Monday, January 10, 2022, at his home. He was a member of Oak Ridge Baptist Church.

Survivors include father, Nasri Khoury; son, Maurice Khoury; brother, Peter Khoury; and many other relatives and loved ones.

The family will receive friends 11:30-12 pm Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Oak Ridge Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 12 pm with Pastor Bobby McCoy officiating. Family and friends will then proceed to Oak Ridge Memorial Park for interment. An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.

