Steve F. Rickett, Oliver Springs

Steve F. Rickett, age 72 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. He loved his family and spending time with his grandchildren. And he loved to cook and share meals with anyone who wanted or needed to receive it.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Tommie Lee and Abbie Freels Rickett;

Brothers, Ricky and Roy Rickett; Sister, Delores Huskey; and Companion, Gail Redden.

He is survived by his daughter, Donna Heinze ( Steve);

Sons, Bradley Rickett (Teresa), Timothy Rickett (Melissa), and Curtis LaRue;

Eight grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren;

Brothers, Ronnie (Ellen) Rickett, J.W. (Debbie) Rickett and Tommy Rickett;

Sister, Angelina McCarter;

Best Friend, Gary Knapp;

Ex-wife, Betty Armes;

And a host of other family members and good friends.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, from 1-2:00 pm at Union Valley Baptist Church. The funeral will begin at 2:00 with Pastor Wayne Morgan and Bro. Riley Armes officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

To leave a note for Steve’s family or to share a memory please go to the online guestbook at

jacksonfuneralservices.com

