Steve “Cowboy” Roberts, Rockwood

Mr. Steve “Cowboy” Roberts, age 70, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022, at the Methodist Medical Center, Oak Ridge, Tennessee. He was born April 14, 1951, in Rockwood, Tennessee. Steve was a retired Highway Maintenance Worker with the Tennessee Department of Transportation and was a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran of the Vietnam War. He was also a member of the Pond Grove Baptist Church in Rockwood. Steve loved fishing, hunting, and camping. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Ray Roberts and Hazel Roberts.

Survivors include:

Brother: Charles C. Roberts of Leander, TX

Nephew: Chris Roberts (Lynn) of Cedar Park, TX

Girl Friend: Debbie Ellis of Rockwood, TN

Step-Daughters: Lindsay Howard (Clancy) of Rockwood, TN

Alysa Will of Harriman, TN

Grandchildren: Cody, Emma, and Cayden

The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 11, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Bro. Bud Strader officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood with military honors by the U.S. Marine Corps.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

