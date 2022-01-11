Stephen Eugene Edwards (Steve), Powell

Stephen Eugene Edwards (Steve), age 76 and a resident of Powell, passed away on January 8, 2022, at North Knoxville Medical Center.

Steve was born on September 8, 1945, in Oliver Springs and was the eldest of seven children. He was baptized at Community Baptist Church and later attended Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. Steve graduated from Oliver Springs High School in 1963 and the University of Tennessee in 1972 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

As a young man, Steve was a member of the Demolay organization and later became a member of the Oliver Springs Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed weight training on a regular basis for decades and later on became a personal trainer at several locations in the area. He was an avid UT fan and enjoyed watching basketball, baseball, college, and pro football.

Most evenings you would find Steve listening to the music channel selections of 60’s and 70’s music. This time evoked pleasant memories of his “salad days”; a time when he would begin his career, find love, and have two children.

The majority of his career was related to government contracting, performing contract management and procurement functions for most of the major companies in Oak Ridge. One of his first jobs was in 1969 when he was a part of NASA’s program to launch Apollo 11, the first manned mission to the moon.

Steve is remembered by his family for his great intellect and maintaining and cherishing his childhood friends. He was a loyal and caring friend. He had a wry sense of humor, was an impeccable dresser, and a loving and caring brother.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Eugene and Jean Edwards, and a brother, Gary Lee Edwards. Also paternal grandparents, Rosie Lee Edwards Daniels and Caul Edwards, step-grandfather, Herman Daniels, and maternal grandparents, Alice Patterson and John Tunnell.

Steve is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Blythe Quist and his son-in-law, Erik Quist, and granddaughter Colette Quist, daughter, Ashley Rose Edwards, and grandson, Wyatt Carter, three sisters, Shelia Jackson, Ramona Brogdon, and Seymoine Schmidt and two brothers, Robby Edwards and Michael Edwards.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 13, 2022, between the hours of 5-7 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor John Edwards and Pastor Garvin Walls officiating. Burial and graveside services will be held Friday, January 14, 2022, at 11:00 am at Oliver Springs Cemetery

Out of respect for the rights of those who are vulnerable, masks are required to enter and attend.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the family and you are invited to share a message of condolence to the family at www.Sharpfh.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Stephen Eugene Edwards, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

