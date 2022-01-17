Shields Everette Black Jr, Knoxville

Mr. Shields Everette Black Jr, age 75 of Knoxville, passed away on Wednesday, January 12th, 2022, at his home. He was born on April 9th, 1946, in Harriman, TN. Shields worked as a hairdresser in Knoxville. He was of the Baptist faith. He is preceded in death by his parents: Shields Everette Black Sr and Dorothy Irene Reed. He is survived by:

Cousins: Pam Penley and Charles Poland of Rockwood, TN

And several other extended family members and friends.

The family will have a graveside on Tuesday, January 18th, 2022 at 2:00 pm ET in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Shields Everette Black Jr.

