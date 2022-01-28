Shawn H. Brown, 25, Louisville

Shawn H. Brown, age 25 of Louisville passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Tennova Turkey Creek Medical Center. She was born and raised in the Oliver Springs area and was of the Baptist Faith. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Scott Elden Brown and Serina Gail Brown;

Brother, Christopher Wayne Woods; Grandparents, Roy Vern Jones and Billy Joe and Sandra Ann Brown and a baby uncle, Billy Joe, Jr.

She is survived by her fiancé, Robert Daniel Strickland;

Daughters, Azlynn Grace and Arayah Faith;

Bother, Scott Elden Brown, II;

Sisters, Shannon Michelle Treadway and husband, Calvin Eugene Treadway and their children, Kinley Serina Treadway, Kaisley Brielle Treadway, and Calvary Treadway;

Grandmother, Glenda Faye Jones;

Very special family, Bridgett Gouge, Jonathan, and Breelyn;

And her precious “cat kids”!

And a host of nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends.

The family will receive friends on Friday, January 28, 2022, from 1-2:00 pm at Cedar Hill Church, Clinton.

The funeral service will begin at 2:00 pm with interment in the church cemetery.

To leave a note for Shawn’s family or to share a memory, please sign the online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Shawn, please visit our floral store.

