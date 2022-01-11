Sharon Hope Muncy, 74

Sharon Hope Muncy, age 74, went to be with the Lord, January 8, 2022. Sharon was a member of Grace Baptist Church and had retired as manager at Sally Beauty Supply after more than 30 years of service. Sharon was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved spending time with her granddaughters and great-granddaughter.

Sharon was preceded in death by husband of 52 years, Thomas Muncy; and parents, Fred & Lorene Bass.

Survivors include son, William Muncy, and wife, Shannon; granddaughters, Heaven & Lyric Muncy; great-granddaughter, Ellison May Bowling; sister, Leesa Gaffin and husband, Craig; nephew, Derrick Stephens, and wife, Kelly; brothers-in-law, Dean Muncy and wife, Cathy, and James Morgan and wife, Barbara; sister-in-law, Sherri Langille, and husband, Wayne; as well as many other relatives and loved ones.


The family will receive friends 4-6 pm Friday, January 14, 2022, at Weatherford Mortuary. An online guest book may be signed at weatherfordmortuary.com.

