Senator Ken Yager invites local citizens to join telephone town hall on February 1 at 5 p.m. CT (6 p.m. ET)

Lt. Governor Randy McNally will be special guest

State Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) will hold a telephone town hall on Tuesday, February 1 to update constituents on what to expect during the Tennessee General Assembly’s 2022 legislative session. Sen. Yager will be joined by special guest, Lt. Governor Randy McNally, who will provide remarks at the start of the town hall.

“We will be considering many issues of great important to the people of this district in the General Assembly this year, including education funding, redistricting, access to quality health care, jobs, rural economic development and roads,” said Sen. Yager. “I look forward to talking with my constituents about these and other issues as I gather their input and answer any questions they may have. I also am very pleased that Lt. Governor McNally will be joining us on this call and sharing his vision about how we can make our state a better place to live.”

Under the telephone town hall format, thousands of constituents will receive automatically generated telephone calls to their homes in the 12th senatorial district. Constituents may ask a question by pressing 0 on their phones during the call.

Sen. Yager will answer as many questions as he can get through during the call. Those constituents whose questions are not addressed during the live call have the option to leave a voicemail with their question or comment.

“I look forward to this opportunity to visit by phone with the folks in our district and hope that many will join us for this telephone town hall,” Yager concluded.

For more information about how to sign up for the call go to [email protected]

