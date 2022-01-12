Sarah Dianne Powers, Spring City

Ms. Sarah Dianne Powers, age 71, of Spring City, Tennessee passed away on January 10, 2021. She was born on January 1, 1951, in Spring City, Tennessee. Sarah was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed watching NCIS, Criminal Minds, Greys Anatomy, and the Hallmark channel. She loved her kids, grandkids, and her sister who was her best friend. She was preceded in death by her parents, Aurthur and Anna Maude Knox Woody; Daughter, Telissa Stines; Grandson, Johnny Locke, and 12 siblings.

She is survived by:

Daughter: Debra “Debbie” ( Floriberto Vasquez) Ramirez of Dayton, TN

Son: Robert Morris (Michael Shadwick) of Chattanooga, TN

Grandchildren: Chelcse (Shane) Clark, Marissa “Shanea” (Dennis Bass) Locke, Thomas “Tommy” (Becca) Stines, Richard “Bobo” Stines Jr., Francisco “Pancho” Ramirez

Great-Grandchildren: Dixie Clark, Shantay Clark, Tatiana Clark, Sarah Mendez, Brantley “Tater” Clark, Shane Clark, Carson Stines

Sister Wanda “Sissy” Lewis of Evansville, TN

Several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends on Monday, January 17, 2022, from 11 am-1 pm in the chapel of Evans Mortuary, with the funeral service starting at 1 pm. A graveside will follow in the Smyrna Cemetery in Rhea County, Tennessee with Bro. Tommy Stines officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Ms. Sarah Dianne Powers.

