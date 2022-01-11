Sandy Stephens, Sunbright

Sandy Stephens, age 72, of Sunbright passed away January 10, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. Sandy was known by her children to be a survivor, who was tough her whole life who raised her 5 children by herself. She was a fighter!

Sandy is preceded in death by her parents, Richard & Esther Staat; sister, Maureen Fisher; brother, Richard Staat; grandson, Anthony Stephens II.

She is survived by her 5 children, Tina Stephens and significant other, Matt, Tammy (Kenton) Caudill, Terri Stephens, and significant other, Dick, Tony (Audrey) Stephens, and Ester (Matt) Sexton and a host of much-loved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family.

The family will receive friends Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Schubert Funeral Home in Sunbright from 1:00-3:00 p.m. with the funeral service to follow at 3:00 p.m. with Bro. Mike Hammond officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Vernon Cemetery in Sunbright.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Sandy Stephens.

