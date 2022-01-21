Sandra Renee Truitt, Coalfield

Sandra Renee Truitt, age 57 of Coalfield, Tenn passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge after a courageous battle with cancer.

Renee was very kindhearted and always smiling. She loved working in her flower garden and coloring. One of her greatest loves was her grandkids.

She was a lifelong member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Phyllis Jackson, mother-in-law Janie Reynolds, brother-in-law Michael (Bear) Truitt, and sister-in-law Diane Kennon.

Survived by her husband Ervin Eugene Truitt, son James and wife Chelsea Truitt, daughter Nakayla Truitt and Jacob Lively.

Father Walker (WR) Jackson; Brother Walker Jackson Jr. of Coalfield.

Sisters, Pasqua Hensley and husband Steve of Idaho, Michelle Jackson and Maddie Grace Jackson of Coalfield.

Grandchildren Emma Truitt, Ivar Truitt, Aidan Shadoan, and Cali Truitt.

Special Niece Jalisa Jackson.

Sister-in-laws Paula Kesterson and Melissa Truitt and a host of other family and friends.

Visitation Monday, January 24, 2022, 5-7:00 pm at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Oliver Springs with Funeral following

Graveside Services Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 11:00 am Western Cemetary, Coalfield

The family asks in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Jackson Funeral Services of Oliver Springs.

