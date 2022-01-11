Rose Ann Brown, Rocky Top

Rose Ann Brown, age 46 of Rocky Top, passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022, at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. She was born in Oak Ridge, TN on May 31, 1975. Rose was a member of the Carroll Hollow Baptist Church. She loved doing portraits, all music, and flower gardening. Rose is preceded in death by her husband, Michael Brown, grandparents, Vester & Rosie Lively and Ernest and Flossie Brown, uncle, Harold Brown, mother-in-law, Emma Sue Bumgardner, brothers-in-law, Ronnie Gross and Butch Wilson.

Survivors

Father, William “Wheatie” Brown of Rocky Top, Mother, Evelyn Hutson & Ron of LaFollette, daughters, Hayley Brown & Rodney Mozingo of Caryville, TN, Sarah Brown & Travis Siler of Rocky Top, TN, sisters, Jessica Weaver of Clinton, TN, Miranda Baka & Eric of Louisiana and Kimberly England & Robert of LaFollette, grandchildren, Kaiden & Lacey of Rocky Top, nieces, Olivia, Emersyn of LaFollette and Heather & Brad Phillips of Rocky Top, TN, nephews, DJ Wilson and Sasha Covert of Caryville, TN, Nathan Wilson of Rocky Top, sister in law Teresa Gross of Lake City, Brenda Wilson of Clinton, brother in law Brian Brown and wife Sandra of Rocky Top, significant other, Tom Bumgardner of Andersonville, and special friends Suzie Parks of Rocky Top and Janice McGhee of Rocky Top.

Visitation will be from 12:00 Noon to 2:00 PM Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with the funeral service to follow.

A graveside service will be held following the visitation and funeral service at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rocky Top.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hatmaker Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Rose Ann Brown, please visit our floral store.

