Ron Lewis, Spring City

Mr. Ron Lewis, age 51, a resident of Spring City, Tennessee passed away Monday, January 24, 2022, at the Tennova Turkey Creek Medical Center, Knoxville, Tennessee. He was born on December 25, 1970, in Orange County, California. Ron loved his job working as a merchandiser for Coca-Cola and attended the Eureka Baptist Church in Rockwood, Tennessee. Ron was a “Family Man” who was a hard worker with a tremendous work ethic and a great sense of humor. You could always expect a laugh out of him. He loved animals, especially his dog, “Abby”. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, George & Charlotte Lewis; brother, Doug Lewis; and sister, Pamela Lewis Graham.

Survivors include:

Wife of 10 years: Carmen Rachel Lewis of Spring City, TN

5 Children: Michael Lewis of Crossville, TN

Bethany Rachel McLees (Devin) of Rockwood, TN

Kara Raelynn Grasham of Dayton, TN

Allen Lewis of Spring City, TN

Leann Elizabeth Lewis of Spring City, TN

Grandchildren Dawson McLees of Rockwood, TN

Jacelyn McLees of Rockwood, TN

Brother: Charlie Lewis (Barbara) of Watertown, NY

Niece: Pamela Graham Carrozzi of Pittsburg, PA

Great Nephew and Great Nieces: Jacob Graham of Pittsburg, PA

Rebecca Carrozzi of Pittsburg, PA

Rhiannon Carrozzi of Pittsburg, PA

And several other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Friday, January 28, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will follow on Friday, January 28, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary. Cremation arrangements will follow

