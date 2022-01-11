Roland Jackson Brown, Harriman

Roland Jackson Brown, age 71 of Harriman, Tennessee passed away Sunday, January 9th, 2022 at the Waters of Clinton in Clinton, Tennessee. He was a United States Air Force Veteran and a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Midtown, TN. Roland loved being a radio announcer with WECO in Wartburg, TN. for over 10 years. He also was a member of VFW # 6598 in Harriman, TN. He was preceded by Parents; Harold Brown and Alyadean Riddle Brown, Brother; Richard Brown.

Survivors Include:

Son:                   Paul Brown (Amy) of Wartburg, TN.

2 Grandchildren: Ethan Young, Emmalee Brown

Daughter:          Amanda Brown of Kingston, TN.

Ex-wife:             Joyce Brown of Kingston, TN.

Sisters:               Donna Carter of Harriman, TN.

Linda Vinson of Alaska

Several Nieces and Nephews

Cremation arrangements have been made. The family will have a service at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Roland Jackson Brown.

