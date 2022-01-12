Robert Keith Rich, Rockwood

Robert Keith Rich, age 63, of Rockwood, Tennessee, passed away on January 10, 2022. He was a contractor supervisor for East Tennessee Subway with more than 18 years of service and of the Baptist faith. He is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Barbara Rich. He is survived by:

Wife of 23 years: Barbara Rich of Rockwood, TN

Daughters: Miranda E. York of Strawberry Plains, TN

Sheena Fader of Rockwood, TN

Amber Scott of Rockwood, TN

Whitney Garrison (Travis) of Kingston, TN

Brothers: Scott Rich (Evelyn) of Tampa, FL

Steven Rich of Tampa, FL

Freddy Rich of Holiday, FL

Glen Rich of Tampa, FL

He is also survived by three sisters, eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild, brother-in-law, James Tinch, nephews, James and Jason, and a host of other nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life for Robert Keith Rich will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022, in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary at 3:00 pm with Rev. Larry Tilley officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Robert Keith Rich.

