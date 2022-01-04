Robert David Jenkins, 77

Robert David Jenkins, age 77, passed away, January 1, 2022. He was born in Oak Ridge and graduated from Oak Ridge High School, Class of 1963. Robert was a longtime member of Calvary Baptist Church where he helped with security team. He was also a member of the Woodworking Club and the A-Model Club of Clinton and had retired from Precision Printing. Robert was a big man, but a gentle man. He was a kind and loving husband who loved his family, church, grandchildren, and a new great-granddaughter.

Robert was preceded in death by father, Robert William Jenkins; mother, Bonnie Malone Jenkins; daughter, Jennifer Jill Jenkins; and sister, Nancy Russell.

Survivors include wife of 18 years, Susie Jenkins; brother, Leroy Jenkins, and wife, Clara; children, David Jenkins and wife, Becky, Russ Beaty and wife, Catherine, and Alan Beaty and wife, Rachel; grandchildren, Jennifer Jenkins, Taylor Jenkins, Eva Beaty, Emma Beaty, Austin Beaty and wife, Courtney, Alyssa Beaty, Alex Beaty, Andrew Beaty, and Abigail Beaty; great-grandchildren, Taelynn Jenkins and Amelia Beaty; and nephew, Bobby Jenkins.

The family wishes to extend special thanks to Phyllis Blankenship, Wayne & Ann Crawford, Pam Poe, Pat Nichols, Cynthia Pope, and hospice nurse, Julianna Schmitt. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Calvary Baptist Church at 163 North Jefferson Circle Oak Ridge, TN 37830.

Family and friends will meet at 11 am Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for graveside services with Dr. Steve McDonald officiating. An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert David Jenkins please visit our Tribute Store.

